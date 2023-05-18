45-year-old man from Genk dies while doing electrical work
A 45-year-old man has died in an industrial accident at a house in Zonhoven (Limburg Province). He was carrying out electrical work at the house. The exact cause of the man’s death is still under investigation.
A 45-year-old man from Genk (Limburg Province) has died in an accident while he was at work. The accident happened at a house on the Raafstraat in Zonhoven. The man was carrying out electrical work at the house on Wednesday afternoon.
It is still unclear exactly how the accident happened. The emergency services were called, but the man had died at the scene.