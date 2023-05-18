8 life sentences for perpetrator of New York terror attack in which one Belgian died

As the 12 members of the jury had not reached agreement on whether of not he should be given the death penalty it was decided that he should be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. This was the only other option available to the jury.

Now the precise sentence has been set. This is one of life imprisonment for each of the murders. Before sentencing was passed Sayfullo Saipov spoke in Uzbek through a translator for almost an hour on the history of Islam, trying to justify his crimes and showing not the slightest remorse.

The sister of the Belgian victim Ann-Laure Decadt exclaimed in the courtroom, after his monologue that "The only diabolical act committed here is the act that you committed!".