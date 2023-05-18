Community service for the long-term unemployed in Malle
The municipality of Malle, in Antwerp Province is to oblige residents who have been unemployed for more than two years to do community service. Putting Malle’s long-term unemployed to work on community service projects is the municipality’s response to the Flemish Employment and Vocational Training Service VDAB’s GLOW initiative.
Glow stands for “Growing and Learning on the Work Floor”. Community service is one of the forms of workplace learning offered by the VDAB.
Other municipalities in Flanders are taking similar initiatives. The municipality of Malle says it wants to help as many people as possible find work in this way.