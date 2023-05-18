Kennedy Tunnel closed in one direction from Thursday evening until Sunday morning

The tunnel will be closed from 9pm on Thursday until 8am on Sunday. This means that traffic leaving for and returning from a long weekend away won’t be affected too much by the closure.

Traffic will be diverted along along the R2 through the port area. The eastbound Liefkenshoek Tunnel will be toll-free for the duration of the closure. Long distance traffic is advised to take a detour via Brussels.

The work that is being carried out this weekend is part of big programme of renovation and improvement work on the tunnel. To minimalise disruption most of the work is being carried out at night. However, sometimes longer periods of closure are required during (long) weekends.