Kennedy Tunnel closed in one direction from Thursday evening until Sunday morning
Motorists wishing to travel to Antwerp or onwards to the Dutch border from the west should take note. From 9pm on Thursday evening the Kennedy Tunnel under the River Scheldt will be closed to eastbound traffic. The closure that is to allow for renovation work to be carried out on the tunnel will last until Sunday morning. The Flemish Roads and Traffic Agency (AWV) warns of serious disruption.
The tunnel will be closed from 9pm on Thursday until 8am on Sunday. This means that traffic leaving for and returning from a long weekend away won’t be affected too much by the closure.
Traffic will be diverted along along the R2 through the port area. The eastbound Liefkenshoek Tunnel will be toll-free for the duration of the closure. Long distance traffic is advised to take a detour via Brussels.
The work that is being carried out this weekend is part of big programme of renovation and improvement work on the tunnel. To minimalise disruption most of the work is being carried out at night. However, sometimes longer periods of closure are required during (long) weekends.