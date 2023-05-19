1.27 million Belgians of working age aren’t working and aren’t looking for a job

When the Flemish Government took office in 2019 and a new Federal Government was formed in 2020 both coalitions said that it was their aim to reach an employment rate (the percentage of people between the ages of 25 and 64 that are in employment) of 80%. This is necessary in order to ensure the sustainability of our social security and pensions system. However, while the employment rate in Belgium has risen considerably (from 67.4% in 2019 to 75.4% last year), it is still well short of the goal of 80%.

There are big regional differences. With an employment rate of 79.7% Flanders falls just short of 8 out of 10 of the working age population in employment. The Brussels-Capital Region has and employment rate of 70%. Wallonia is just behind Brussels with 69.4% of the working age population in employment there.

The figures for Flanders put our region around mid-table when compared to other EU countries. Belgium as whole has one of the lowest employment rates in the EU. Our Dutch neighbours’ employment rate is 3.5 percentage points higher that of Flanders at 83.2%.