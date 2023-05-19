700,000 litres of water destined for water tower floods street and basements

Mr Van Dam was not the only resident of the street that has suffered damage to his property from the water leak. Mayor Baeten told VRT News that "Refrigerators and washing machines have been damaged and there is, for example, also an electric bicycle that is no longer usable."

There was also a risk that the water could have risen so high that cars might also have been flooded. "The water was already at the level of the tires. There are a number of people here who have an electric car, so we went to them to move their vehicles”, Jhonny Van Dam said.

The road surface also suffered considerable damage and a sinkhole has developed where the water main burst. Both the road and the water main will be repaired. The local Mayor praised the quick and efficient response of the emergency services. The road will remain closed to through traffic for the time being. The water company Pidpa will carry out checks on the sewers under the street on Monday to make sure that they were not damaged in Thursday’s incident.