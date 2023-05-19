Belgian FA Chairman steps down

Mr Van den Bulck is the second important figure to leave the Belgian Football Association in a very short time. In March the Belgian FA’s CEO Peter Bossaert was dismissed after it was revealed that he had been given a new improved contract without the knowledge of the Belgian FA’s board.

Less than a year ago, in June 2022, Paul Van den Bulck became chairman of the Belgian Football Association. He was elected as successor to Mehdi Bayat. Previously he had spent a year as a member of the Belgian FA’s board.

Now, less than a year after becoming Chairman, the Brussels lawyer has resigned. His resignation comes just days after the Belgian FA’s Executive Committee wrote a letter to the FA’s Board containing 6 pages of complaints about his work as Chairman.

Mr Van den Bulck has taken note of the allegations and has decided to step down. In a statement he said "Last week I tried to improve the relationship with the Executive Committee, but the Executive Committee did not respond”.

"In the current circumstances I can no longer function as Chairman. I feel that the Executive Committee is tarnishing my image in order to keep the Board of Directors at bay. My image has been tarnished by all of this. But I hope me stepping aside, will enable the Board of Directors to continue its work."

Mr Van en Bulck will officially remain as Chairman until Monday when the FA’s Board of Directors will meet. His resignation is yet another crisis for the Belgian FA coming as it does less than two months after its CEO Peter Bossaert was forced to resign.