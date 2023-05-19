Roadworks in the Kennedy Tunnel causing traffic issues on Antwerp’s Left Bank

Issues have arisen as many motorists follow their Sat Nav rather than the diversion signs and end up at the Waasland Tunnel. All fine and will if you are in a car or van, but HGVs are not allowed through the Waasland Tunnel. This means that the truckers are having to turn back, further increasing congestion on already busy roads in and around the port of Antwerp.

The Antwerp Police spokesman Wouter Bruyns told VRT News that "Many truck drivers are choosing to go through Linkeroever, where their Sat Nav sends them to the Waasland Tunnel. But they aren’t allowed through the tunnel, so they have to turn round and this causes issues with stationary traffic. We are having to guide trucks to enable them to find their way back to the Liefkenshoek tunnel."

The police are asking motorists to steer clear of Linkeoever if they can. "If you have to be in the area, follow the signs that will direct you to the Liefkenshoek Tunnel. Don't rely on your Sat Nav as this will opt for the Waasland Tunnel because it is thought to be the fastest route”, Mr Bruyns said.