What if I suddenly have to pay extra for my domestic cleaner?

Many cleaning companies are currently charging extra costs on top of the amount you have paid for your service cheques. The way they go about this varies from company to company.

Some companies levy an additional charge for administrative that is payable monthly or once every three months. There are also some cleaning companies that are charging a “subscription fee”. Meanwhile, some other cleaning companies are charging an additional fee for each service cheque used.

But is this legal? VRT News investigated and discovered that the answer is yes.

Cleaning companies may charge extra on top of the amount paid for service cheques. The law allows this, provided that the total price that will be charged is made clear to customers. This means that as a customer you should always be provided with information regarding any additional charges well in advance to their implementation so that that you can choose to cancel you contract with the cleaning company if you see fit.