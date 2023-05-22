350 jerrycans containing chemical waste from the production of synthetic drugs dumped in a stream
A forest ranger in Achtmaal, a village just over the border and near to Wuustwezel (Antwerp Province) have found 350 jerrycans containing chemical waste from the production of crystal meth and ecstasy dumped in a stream. The illicit dump has polluted the surface water and the soil in the area.
The forest ranger was alerted by the fire service that a large number of plastic jerrycans had been found dumped had been found at the stream. The ranger wrote on his Twitter account that a “huge rubbish dump” had been discovered. The police say that the dumped drug waste has caused serious pollution of the soil and surface water.
It was a newspaper delivery person that first alerted the emergency services to the dump. The jerrycans were spread over several locations.
Chemical waste from the production of synthetic drugs such as ecstasy is highly damaging to the environment. The Dutch police have launched an investigation to try and find where the drugs waste came from.