350 jerrycans containing chemical waste from the production of synthetic drugs dumped in a stream

The forest ranger was alerted by the fire service that a large number of plastic jerrycans had been found dumped had been found at the stream. The ranger wrote on his Twitter account that a “huge rubbish dump” had been discovered. The police say that the dumped drug waste has caused serious pollution of the soil and surface water.

It was a newspaper delivery person that first alerted the emergency services to the dump. The jerrycans were spread over several locations.

Chemical waste from the production of synthetic drugs such as ecstasy is highly damaging to the environment. The Dutch police have launched an investigation to try and find where the drugs waste came from.