Brussels Airlines plane bound for Kinshasa makes emergency landing at Brussels Airport

At around 1:15pm on Monday the plane made its emergency landing. Flight number SN357 was above the French capital Paris when it developed engine difficulties. The pilot turned the plane around and returned to Zaventem.

Brussels Airlines' spokeswoman Joëlle Neeb told journalists that “The safety of our passengers and crew is always our priority. This is why it was decided to turn back. High levels of vibration were detected in one of the engines.

We returned to Zaventem on one engine. The engine wasn’t turned off but flew at limited capacity. This was done according to procedure. The fact that the fire service was present in numbers is part and parcel of this. The plane will now be subject to the necessary technical and safety checks. The passengers will be taken care of and will probably be able to leave for Kinshasa today”, Ms Neeb added.