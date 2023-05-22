Holiday in Rhodes ends in tragedy for two Belgians
A Belgian tourist has died while holidaying on the Geek Island of Rhodes. The daily ‘Het Laatste News’ reports that Greek police have confirmed that the one Belgian died and another Belgian was seriously injured when the hired quadbike they were riding was involved in a head-on collision with a small truck. The 33-year-old man that was driving the quadbike was killed and his 29-year-old girlfriend was critically injured in the crash.
The accident happened at around 3pm on Friday on the road between the town of Tsairi and Rhodes Airport. A police spokesperson told the paper “The Belgian driver (33) lost control and crashed head-on into a small truck. It was a hired quadbike. A vehicle like that is not easy to steer. The Belgian ended up on the wrong side of the road and then smashed head-on into a truck”.
The truck was loaded with building material. Three workmen were on board. Due to the impact of the crash both vehicles immediately caught fire.