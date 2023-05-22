Holiday in Rhodes ends in tragedy for two Belgians

The accident happened at around 3pm on Friday on the road between the town of Tsairi and Rhodes Airport. A police spokesperson told the paper “The Belgian driver (33) lost control and crashed head-on into a small truck. It was a hired quadbike. A vehicle like that is not easy to steer. The Belgian ended up on the wrong side of the road and then smashed head-on into a truck”.

The truck was loaded with building material. Three workmen were on board. Due to the impact of the crash both vehicles immediately caught fire.