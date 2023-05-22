Human remains found in the sea of Byron Bay is not of missing Belgian

VRT News’ correspondent in Australia Eveline Masco says that “It would seem unlikely that there is a link with Théo Hayez as the bone only recently come to be in the water”. Australian police are now examining whether the remains are those of a Colombian man that drowned in the sea in March.

At the start of the month a diver found the remains in the sea just off Byron Bay. The diver informed the police. Théo Hayez’s family were not informed about the discovery of the bones.

On the Facebook page Looking for Théo Hayez some have expressed their disappointment that the family only learned about the discovery of the bone through the media. “Inappropriate” and “traumatising” are among the comments posted. Meanwhile, the local community in Byron Bay is thanked for reporting any clues that might help resolve the disappearance.