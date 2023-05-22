Human remains found in the sea of Byron Bay is not of missing Belgian
Human remains found earlier this month in the sea of Byron Bay, in the Australian state of New South Wales are not those of the missing Belgian Théo Hayez. Then 18-years-old, Théo Hayez went missing almost four years ago on 31 May 2019.
VRT News’ correspondent in Australia Eveline Masco says that “It would seem unlikely that there is a link with Théo Hayez as the bone only recently come to be in the water”. Australian police are now examining whether the remains are those of a Colombian man that drowned in the sea in March.
At the start of the month a diver found the remains in the sea just off Byron Bay. The diver informed the police. Théo Hayez’s family were not informed about the discovery of the bones.
On the Facebook page Looking for Théo Hayez some have expressed their disappointment that the family only learned about the discovery of the bone through the media. “Inappropriate” and “traumatising” are among the comments posted. Meanwhile, the local community in Byron Bay is thanked for reporting any clues that might help resolve the disappearance.
Théo Hayez
The then 18-year-old backpacker Théo Hayez disappeared on 31 May 2019. Last year, 3 years after his disappearance, the Australian police closed their investigation.
They concluded that the Belgian either fell to his death from a cliff or that his death was a result of the actions of a third party. However, there is not enough evidence to rule out either of the two theories. Théo Hayez’s mobile phone was never found and there has been no sign of the Belgian, either alive or dead, for almost 4 years.