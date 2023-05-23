Antwerp city guide unknowingly meets members of Depeche Mode in a bar

The two “tourists” were staying at the Botanic Sanctuary Hotel, a luxurious hotel on the Antwerp’s Elzenveld that boasts no fewer than three restaurants with Michelin stars.

"I had already walked through the Elzenveld earlier that day and then saw several men in black clothes, not the usual kind of customers at the chic five-star hotel," Carolien Krijnen said.

Fascinated by where the men were staying and fuelled by her natural curiosity as a city guide, Carolien asked the two men what they were doing in Antwerp and how long they were staying for.

“We are on tour with our band and have just arrived from Amsterdam, we will move on to Stockholm on Sunday”, they replied.