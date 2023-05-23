Maestro debit card will become Debit Mastercard from 1 July

Existing Maestro cards will be replaced with Debit Mastercards once they expire. Maestro card holders need to take no action and their debit cards will still function after 1 July until their allotted expiry date.

However, if your Maestro card is soon going to expire you will be issued with a new Debit Mastercard. The Debit Mastercard enables you to make both contactless and pin code payments and withdraw money from ATMs, as is currently already the case with Maestro. However, the new card is accepted by a far greater number of online vendors as well as many more vendors abroad than is the case with Maestro.

Henri Dewaerheijd of Mastercard Benelux told VRT News that "Wherever you can shop online, a every e-commerce outline, the Debit Mastercard will become standard.

“The card will also be more widely accepted both within and outside Europe. The card will be valid in twice as many stores as is currently the case with the Maestro network and will be in use at than 100 million locations worldwide."