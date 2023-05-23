One in three girls in in Flanders inappropriately touched in 2022

As regards contraceptives, the study found a noticeable fall in their use. Lead researcher Maxim Dierckens told journalists that "For example, fewer young people used a condom during their first sexual contact with a partner. In 2018 this was 72.4% but it had fallen to 64.3% in 2022. Contraceptive pill use has also declined. In 2022, 61.9% of girls reported using the contraceptive pill, compared to 67.5% in 2018."

Boris Cruyssaert, of the Flemish center of expertise on sexual health, Sensoa, says that the decline in the use of condoms and the pill could be "due to an increase in the use of other contraceptives". But since the use of other contraceptives is not measured in the study, it is difficult to determine whether this is the case.