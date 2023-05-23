Transport Minister orders Highways and Traffic Agency to modify signs as they breach language laws

In the case of the Antwerp West interchange signs had been erected on which the French names for “Liège”and "Namur" were used rather than the Dutch names for the Walloon cities (Luik and Namen). Ms Peeters says that the Highways and Traffic Agency must respect the language laws.

These clearly state that official signs must be in the official language (or languages in the case of Brussels) of the place in which they have been erected. However, the name of a destination may be written in another language if it is written in brackets. An example of this is on the E19 south of Brussels where Parijs (Paris) appears on several signs.

Ms Peeters told journalists that “The language legislation is there to be respected. I am therefore asking that the signs at the new Antwerp-West interchange be modified to bring them into line with the language laws”.