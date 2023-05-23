Video: Wolf spotted in West Flanders for the first time in more than 200 years

Two local residents shot footage of the wolf as it wondered across the field. They posted their video and several photographs of the animal on social media. This alerted the nature organisation Welkom Wolf (Welcome Wolf) to presence of the wolf in West Flanders.

Jan Loos of Welkom Wolf told VRT News that "The images are definitely genuine. What we don’t know is when they were shot. It was probably very early this morning.

The wolf that was spotted in Proven almost certainly crossed over the border from France. "It it was a Flemish wolf we would have spotted it a long time before this. However, we can’t be completely sure because a wolf walks 80km in one night. So it could be that it came from The Netherlands and crossed West Flanders in the space of a night”.