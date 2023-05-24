Alexander De Croo calls for a moratorium on the introduction of EU nature preservation legislation

Mr De Croo told Terzake that “Everyone is convinced that the current CO₂ emissions reduction targets are achievable. However, we must avoid taking on too much at once. At some point, choices have to be made and is it opportune to do all this at once?"

Alexander De Croo believes that new legislation should not become "overloaded" with measures related to nitrogen emissions, nature restoration and biodiversity on top of the targets for CO2 emissions.

The Belgian Prime Minister said that this would have harmful consequences. First of all industry could no longer keep up, and secondly it would mean the CO2 reduction targets will not be reached. Furthermore, Mr De Croo believes that by overloading the apple cart the current momentum in favour of measures to curb climate change could be lost.

"That's why I'm asking that we press the “pause” button. Let's not go too far with things that, strictly speaking, have nothing to do with global warming. These other issues are important too, but measures to address them must be taken in phases”.

Meanwhile, Mr De Croo reiterated that "With regard to CO2 emission our ambitions must be maintained".