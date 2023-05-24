Brussels Airport hopes to scrap 1,500 night flights

This means that aircraft that don’t have a night slot will be banned from taking off after 11pm. Currently planes that have been delayed (for a valid reason) are allowed to do so.

Mr Feist told journalists that "An aircraft that goes onto the runway after 11pm and doesn’t have a night slot will have to return to the pier and let the passengers get off”. Brussels Airport’s CEO added that this is what happens at other airports such as Frankfurt. Flights that land at Zaventem between 11pm and 6am and don’t have a night slot will be issued with fines.

"We have calculated that by doing this the number of night flights should fall by between 1,500 and 1,600 per annum”, Mr Feist said. He went on to stress that there won’t be fewer flights, but rather that airlines will simply have to ensure that their planes depart before 11pm.

Brussels Airport has passed on its proposals to the Federal Transport Minister Georges Gilkinet (Francophone green). The General Directorate for Aviation will make a final decision on whether the proposals will be implemented.