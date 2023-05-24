Extra salary for specialist teachers in an effort to make a career in education more attractive

The creation of the post of “specialist teacher” is by far the most noteworthy of the new measures. Currently a teacher that starts out in education in their early 20s knows how much they will earn throughout their entire career as their salary, like all other public sector salaries is determined by how long they have been in the job. They remain on the same pay scale for their entire career.

Under the new measures this will change. From now on teachers that have been in primary or secondary education for at least 10 years will be to take on a number of specific extra duties to become a teacher-specialist. In exchange they will receive around 250 euro/month extra salary. A “specialist teacher” mandate is for three years and can be extended by mutual agreement.

It will be up to schools to decide which members of staff are given this status. These will all be experienced teachers that have built up experience in particular fields, for example in teaching particularly difficult classes or in how best to help new teachers settle in.