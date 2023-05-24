Is it legal to reserve a parking space by placing a traffic cone or a chair on the road?

The law is very clear, parking spaces along the roadside are part of the public highway and as such may not be “privitised” or reserved. The VRT’s traffic expert Hajo Beeckman told VRT News that “If someone has placed a traffic cone or a chair in a place where you wish to park you can remove it”.

Hajo Beeckman adds that "A parking space on the public highway is public property and according to the law you are not allowed to block access to it neither with objects or with your own body. Even if you just occupy a space for a driver while they is driving around the block so that they are able to park in the space better, you are breaking the law”.

If you need to reserve a parking space on the public highway you need to ask for a permit.

"You can’t act on your own initiative and reserve the space. You have to ask the municipal or city authorities for a permit. Very often this costs money and you need to apply well in advance”.