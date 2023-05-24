Never before did so many homeless people die on the streets of Brussels

The figures come from the Street Deaths Collective that held a memorial service for those that perished on the streets of our capital at Brussel Town Hall on at 11am Wednesday. Later a commemoration ceremony was held at a tree planted in 2011 on the Albertinaplein, near to Brussels Central Railway Station, to honour those homeless people that have died on the capitals’ streets.

The Collective was founded in 2004 and each year since 2006 it has staged a memorial to remember those that died while living on the streets of Brussels.

When a homeless person dies the Collective tries to find out the identity of the deceased and to inform their next of kin. It also tries to organise a dignified send off for the person that has died. In addition, it also works with local communities to if necessary and it is the wish of the next of kin, arrange for the repatriation of the deceased’s remains.