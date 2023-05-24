Secondary school in Blankenberge suspends teacher suspected of sexual offenses with pupils

Procedural steps that need to be followed in order to suspend a teacher meant that it is only now that the school has been able formally suspend the 27-year-old. The school had said previously that given the seriousness of the offences the teacher would never be allowed to return. The schools’ Head Rudi Boydens told VRT News that "This is a preventive suspension which is the first step in the internal disciplinary procedure."

In the meantime, the school says it is making every effort to support students and staff and to ensure that lessons can continue as normally as possible. "Our thoughts and support go out to our students, parents, our school team and everyone affected by what has happened”, Mr Boydens said.