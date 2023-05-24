The Flemish Government aims to find new uses for 350 parish churches

From 2025, every municipality in Flanders must have a Church Policy Plan. The office of the Flemish Interior Affairs Minister Bart Somers (liberal) says that almost every municipality in our region already has such a plan. However, about half of plans are in need of revision.

To assist with this, the Flemish Government, the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities (VVSG) and the Centre for Expertise on religious art and culture (PARCUM) have come up with a series of measures. One such measure is the new Platform Future Parish Churches this will be a central point of contact for municipalities and church boards.

Local authorities will also be able to apply for more subsidies to, for example, help finance the renovations associated with the redevelopment of church buildings. Mr Somers told journalists that "We are now also going to finance the feasibility study and the consultation process." says Somers.

"The study must examine whether the project is technically and economically feasible. The consultation process is there to guide people. A project may encounter resistance from the local population that has an emotional value to the church”.