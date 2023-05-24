World War I ammunition dump discovered in Zonnebeke

Phosgene is a poisonous gas that was used as a weapon during World War I. Three houses downwind of the ammunition dump were evacuated.

A mother, her two young children and two neighbors had to leave their homes. The fire service cordonned off the area. Kristof Louagie of the Westhoek Fire Service to VRT News that “There is always a risk of explosion. But here the greatest danger lies in the possibility that more bombs will start leaking”.

As phosgene gas is so toxic, 3 DOVO bomb disposal teams were sent to the site to clear up the ammunition dump.