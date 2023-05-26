Belgian held in Iranian prison for more than a year is released

The 42-year-old spent 455 days in an Iranian prison and family and friends say that his time in captivity had taken a heavy toll on his heath. On Thursday evening Olvier Vandecasteele was transferred from Tehran to the Gulf State of Oman, where he was received by Belgian military and diplomats.

In a video message released on Friday morning Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) said that “This morning he (Olivier Vandecasteele) underwent a number of medical tests to check his health and ensure he can return as well as possible”.

Olivier Vandecasteele is expected to be back in Belgium on Friday evening.