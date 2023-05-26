Police watchdog says that misuse of the police database is still rife

Among the numerous examples of abuses of access to the police database include one police officer that tied to delete a crime report after he had been caught at a lockdown party during the coronavirus pandemic. Another police officer used the database to carry out checks on a cleaner, the company she works for and another member of staff at the cleaning company.

The police officer was considered taking on the cleaner to clean his home. As he was unable to find any information about the cleaner in the police database, he accused the cleaning company of illegal practices and threatened to inform the Social Inspectorate.

Mr Scheurmans told VRT News that which there are no precise figures on the number of cases of police database misuse “but based on what we have seen we free that these are not isolated incidents. In once big city police force the removal of crime reports has been going on for years”.

COC hopes that its report will make police services and the authorities that are responsible for them aware that aware that there is an issue.

“We hope that a ministerial guideline will be issued or a letter or circular sent addressing the issue. Police forces need to remind their officers of the rules regarding the use of the database.