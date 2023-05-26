Quiet Zones on trains to remain for time being at least

The pilot project started at the end of January. Trains on the Eupen-Ostend and Brussels-Luxembourg routes have been given designated quiet zones, where travelers that wish to can concentrate on their work, read a good book or have a rest without being disturbed by other people’s telephone conversation. talking or music.

The evaluation process of the project includes a passenger survey that will run beyond the end of the month. The NMBS’ spokesman Bart Crols told journalists that "The survey will continue until well into June and the quite zones will remain in place until a decision has been made based on the results of the survey”.