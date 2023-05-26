Quiet Zones on trains to remain for time being at least
A pilot project that brought with it the introduction of quiet zones on some trains will carry beyond the end of this month. Originally the pilot project was to have run until the end of the month. However, now the Belgian rail company NMBS says that the quiet carriages will remain on services between Ostend (West Flanders) and Eupen (Liège Province) and between Brussels and Luxembourg until a final decision has been made on whether they should become a permanent fixture.
The pilot project started at the end of January. Trains on the Eupen-Ostend and Brussels-Luxembourg routes have been given designated quiet zones, where travelers that wish to can concentrate on their work, read a good book or have a rest without being disturbed by other people’s telephone conversation. talking or music.
The evaluation process of the project includes a passenger survey that will run beyond the end of the month. The NMBS’ spokesman Bart Crols told journalists that "The survey will continue until well into June and the quite zones will remain in place until a decision has been made based on the results of the survey”.