US company to open medical radioisotopes research facility in Mol

SCK CEN in Mol is known worldwide as one of the most important producers of medical radioisotopes. This made it the perfect location for the new lab.

The company and SCK CEN have signed a so-called “Memorandum of Understanding”. The scale of the investment in the new lab has not been know.

SpectronRx will be fund the purchase of the very expensive equipment needed for the lab while SCK CEN will provide the scientists and technicians to staff it. As the expertise required is already present in Mol, no new jobs will be created in the short term.