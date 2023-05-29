Are old stamps denominated in Belgian francs still valid?

Have you still got any old stamps in Belgian francs lying around somewhere? You can indeed still use them to post a letter sent to addresses at home and abroad. However, you will have to calculate if the value of the old stamps corresponds to the value of a stamp today. Bpost adds: "If this is not the case, the letter will not arrive."

You may have to stick several old stamps on one shipment because you need to reach the correct value in the end. There is no limit on the number of stamps you can use, but Bpost does attach one condition: "The destination must still be clearly legible even though we sometimes we receive quite a nice collage."

Will the stamps remain valid forever?

No, you can't use the old stamps forever. Stamps in Belgian francs remain valid until 1 January 2028. After that, they may no longer be used. For the time being, stamps denominated in euros are valid indefinitely.

In addition, the old stamps are only valid for non-prior items. Moreover, the old stamps are not valid to frank a parcel or a registered letter.