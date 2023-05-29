Parents of jailed Bruges man cry out for help after Belgian is released from Iranian jail

Tanguy Taller has been in prison in Cambodia for 4 years now. He was sentenced to life in prison for drug smuggling, but according to his parents, he is innocent. They say their son is locked up in degrading conditions. "Tanguy has had to sleep on a concrete block for 56 months, in an overcrowded noisy cell where the lights never go out and in oppressive heat that is sometimes almost unbearable," the parents tell VRT.

They are asking the Belgian government to make equal efforts to get him released.

The foreign ministry confirms that it is following up Taller's case but gives no further details on the state of play. The Belgian foreign ministry monitors between 450 and 500 cases of Belgians detained in a foreign jail cell.