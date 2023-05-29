VIDEO: spectacular images of new wildlife crossing bridge on Brussels orbital

Using a special crane the four sections of the bridge, each weighing 70 tons, were put in position on Friday night.

The Flemish government is making investments to improve the quality of life and mobility in the vicinity of the ring road. The bridge that cost 3.6 million euros will open next spring. Flemish mobility minister Peeters (liberal) says a smart choice of materials was made, wood and weather-resistant steel: “As a result users won’t feel they are crossing a motorway, but the crossing of the bridge will be experienced as a continuation of their walk in the Sonian Forest”.