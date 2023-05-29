VIDEO: spectacular images of new wildlife crossing bridge on Brussels orbital
A new ecoduct or wildlife crossing bridge has been constructed over the outer Brussels orbital ring road on the edge of the Sonian Forest in Hoeilaart (Flemish Brabant). The bridge allows wildlife, pedestrians and cyclists to cross the orbital in all safety.
Using a special crane the four sections of the bridge, each weighing 70 tons, were put in position on Friday night.
The Flemish government is making investments to improve the quality of life and mobility in the vicinity of the ring road. The bridge that cost 3.6 million euros will open next spring. Flemish mobility minister Peeters (liberal) says a smart choice of materials was made, wood and weather-resistant steel: “As a result users won’t feel they are crossing a motorway, but the crossing of the bridge will be experienced as a continuation of their walk in the Sonian Forest”.