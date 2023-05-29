Youths thrown out of Ghent recreation park after they run amok

Nearly a hundred youngsters from Brussels reportedly made the Blaarmeersen recreation park unsafe yesterday afternoon. Following earlier disruption a fence was erected around the park's swimming zone and visitors from outside Ghent have to book a ticket in advance. Some of the youngsters from Brussels, about 50 or so, had done so, another 40 had not and forced their way inside. When the latter group arrived, the trouble began.

"The Brussels youths sought confrontation with other visitors, which led to a tense atmosphere," says Dirk De Sutter, spokesman for Ghent police. "After that, reports of gang thefts also came in, upon which we intervened."

How this second group got into the park is not yet clear. "There are still a lot of open questions," De Sutter continues. "Did they climb over the fence, did they dig a tunnel or did they swim over? It's a mystery for now that is being investigated."

"We also don't know exactly how many of these troublemakers had booked and how many had not. In total, there were about 100 of them, out of which one person was taken to the police station."