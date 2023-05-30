VIDEO: Hasselt uni awards Queen Mathilde honorary doctorate

Queen Mathilde, Queen of Belgians, today received an honorary doctorate from Hasselt University. The queen receives the honour on account of her strong social commitment and her efforts in favour of youngsters’ mental well-being. Queen Mathilde is involved with the work of the King Boudewijn Foundation, Child Focus and UNICEF Belgium. She is only the second Queen of Belgians to receive an honorary doctorate. Nearly a hundred years ago Leuven University awarded an honorary doctorate to Queen Elisabeth.