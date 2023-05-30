Helicopter deployed as peat fire hits 170 hectares of the High Fens

Owing to the lack of rain in recent weeks, the peat soil has dried out and fire can spread quickly. Several tankers are at the scene. Fighting the fire is made difficult because water has to be fetched from some five kilometres away, near Eupen.

The emergency services believe the fire is the result of human activity. A drone is currently monitoring the course of the fire. "Drones allow us to monitor the most important points properly," says fire officer Francis Cloth. "This means we can target the fire and put it out."

To extinguish the fire, a helicopter will be used. "It can be done more efficiently using a helicopter," the fire chief explained. "We have had to wait until it could fly. Last night, it couldn't take off."

The fire is raging on a 170-hectare site near the border with Germany. "These 170 hectares are not lost," the commander stressed. However, some 50 hectares have completely burnt.

An additional 50 hectares of nature are still at risk of being reduced to ashes. Emergency services believe they will get the fire extinguished today.

What is the damage to nature?

Nature in the area isn’t being completely destroyed. According to the fire brigade it is mainly dry heathland that is burning. Professor of forest ecology and management Bart Muys is also optimistic:

"We are dealing with a relatively low-intensity fire. There is a lot of wind, the fire moves on very quickly. And there is the advantage of moist soil due to the rain in April. Only combustible material above ground has been hit," says Muys.

The area could recover well, but there will be consequences. "There are rare species with small ranges. If plant or animal populations are affected, then it could lead to local extinction."