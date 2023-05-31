20 days extra leave for City of Ghent staff who transition

Earlier the Flemish government agreed free days for people in transition. In Ghent trans people will get 20 days off for consultations needed during the gender reassignment process. For surgical procedures, normal sick leave applies.

"The process can take years, and is sometimes tough for transgender people," says alderman El-Bazioui. "We have now extended our inclusive staff policy, to help them. We are not giving them extra rights, but we do provide support."

"A consultation showed there was clearly a demand for a policy specifically to help people in transition. We started talking to experts and civil society organisations. From an anonymous survey we learned that among our 7,000 civil servants, at least 125 identify as LGBTQIA+."

The language used in staff policy is also becoming more gender-neutral, with, for example, "pregnancy leave" instead of "maternity leave", and "birth leave" instead of "paternity leave".

"The bare minimum"

Lisa, a trans woman and an employer herself, is pleased with the new policy, though she believes 20 days would be the bare minimum. "There are an incredible number of appointments you have during the transition process: with the endocrinologist, psychologist, for laser hair removal or speech therapy... and those are just the practical things. Then you also have to take into account the mental process, which is very intense."

Joy Van de Cauter, an occupational physician conducting research on the needs of trans people in the workplace at Ghent University, agrees with Lisa's testimony. "The psychosocial burden during social transition should not be underestimated," she says.

"Help with appointments and days off work is good, but more can be done, and that is what we want to achieve with our research.”