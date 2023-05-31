25 degrees today, warm and sunny weekend ahead

Today it will once again be sunny. Highs will reach 16 or 17 degrees on the coast, 20 degrees in the Ardennes and up to 25 degrees in central parts. On the coast the wind will gradually increase in strength.

Tonight it will be clear to slightly cloudy. Towards the end of the night, some clouds may appear on the coast and in areas along the Dutch border. Lows will fluctuate between 7 and 13 degrees.

Tomorrow morning, we expect low cloud in the west and north at first. During the day, it will become partly cloudy in these areas. Elsewhere, it will remain mostly sunny. Maximum temperatures will reach around 19 or 20 degrees in most regions, but could climb to 25 degrees in Belgian Lorraine. On the coast, on the other hand, it will not get any warmer than 14 degrees.

Friday morning a grey start in many places but then clearer weather. Highs of 14 degrees along the coast and 20 degrees in central parts. Winds will still be quite strong at sea at times.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny with highs of 16 degrees on the coast and up to 22 to 25 degrees inland.

Sunday will also remain sunny with highs around 21 to 22 degrees in central parts and quite blowy.