7 tips to save on your food budget as prices continue to rise

Inflation figures have included good and bad news for several months now. The good news: the general rise in our country's price level is falling. So life is getting more expensive at a slower pace. The bad news: the same is not true for food. With 15.51 per cent food inflation, the average shopping trolley has become substantially more expensive. For comparison, in May 2022 food inflation stood at 6.32 per cent.

Prices of oils, fish, dairy products, bread and cereals, and meat have risen particularly sharply. This month, for instance, inflation for oils is 19.9 per cent, for fish it is 12.2 per cent, for dairy products 23.8 per cent, for bread and cereals 15.9 per cent and for meat 12.9 per cent.

For people looking for a way to keep their spending under control bargain hunter Gunther Devisch and food expert Sarah Dries provide some tips.

It may be obvious to compare, but it is definitely worthwhile. "Colruyt has a lowest price guarantee, but that does not mean it is therefore always the cheapest," bargain hunter Devisch explains. "Colruyt adjusts its prices to the prices in the region. You can drive a few kilometres further and find a shop that is cheaper."

"I always combine different supermarkets because it is difficult to really pick out one that is the cheapest. Colruyt has a lowest-price guarantee, but Albert Heijn usually markets its promotions more clearly. Aldi and Lidl, on the other hand, have a wide range of cheaper, basic products. So those who want to shop price-consciously do best to combine."

Shopping across borders can also pay off. Although that is certainly not always the cheapest option. Gunther Devisch: "There are studies on this. Belgium basically has very competitive prices. I see that sometimes it is cheaper here than abroad. It's comparing, you definitely shouldn't cross the border for everyday purchases, go specifically for bulk deals."

Hunt for promotions on branded products

You can also find these deals in Belgium. Devisch recommends them especially for branded products. "With a 1+1 (buy one get one free) or 2+1 you can’t lose out, especially with branded products. Don't buy them at full price but wait for the promotion. Offers are launched every 3 to 6 months. Then stock up so you can wait until the next promotion."

Look at the price per kilo or litre

Those of us who have little time to compare all the prices between supermarkets or go through the advertising folders can also save a lot of money with this tip, says Devisch.

"It is the basic tip I always give: compare the price per kilo or litre, don't stare blindly at the price per piece. For example, one pack contains 12 slices of cheese, the other only five. By comparing the price per kilo, you get an objective picture. You can easily save 50 euros a month by doing this."

Opt for the loyalty card

Using the loyalty card is another basic tip, says Devisch. "That's a really important tip. With a loyalty card, you can often save bonus points that you can convert into discounts."

Make a menu and shopping list

Looking for the best deals is one thing, you can also save money by buying the right quantities and not throwing away food. "The most important tip I can give to counter that is to plan your menu and make a shopping list based on that," says Sarah Dries of Institute Healthy Living.

"You first look at what you need and what you definitely need to consume, that's how you make the list. Otherwise, you are likely to buy products you don't need because you are tempted in the shop or you will buy something you already have at home."

"'Definitely Healthy' is an app and website that can help. Say you have rice left over, then you can easily find recipes with rice in the app and create a shopping list. You can even choose dishes that are quick to prepare or indicate that it should be as budget-friendly as possible."

Use the freezer

Freezing leftovers is always an option too, but frozen foods are often also lower in price. "And frozen vegetables and fruit are definitely healthy," Dries says. "Unprocessed frozen products are as healthy or sometimes even better than fresh products because they are frozen immediately after processing."

"If you buy lettuce, it can stay in your fridge for a week and then it is no longer super fresh. Canned products are a different story, substances are added to make them last longer, making them less healthy."

Healthy can also be cheaper

Moreover, healthy does not necessarily have to be more expensive, Dries notes. "There are product categories in which healthy food is a lot more expensive, but there are also categories that are both healthy and cheap. If you look at a hot meal, for example: meat and fish are expensive components, but vegetables and proteins are often cheaper and certainly a healthy alternative. Vegetables are also generally cheaper."

"So if you want to save on your food budget, a good tip is to eat something with meat or fish at most once a day. By choosing plant-based foods like vegetables, fruit and grains, you can already save a lot. Or make chilli sin carne, for instance, instead of chilli con carne. You're definitely going to feel the difference in your budget."