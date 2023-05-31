VIDEO: Brussels fire-fighters again called to free individual from metro station shutter

Brussels fire-fighters were called to the scene at 4.30AM to free a man who had got stuck. The man's leg and hand were trapped between an access hatch of the metro station. A medical team, the police and engineers from the metro also had to be called in.

The emergency services were able to free the man from this rather unusual predicament, but not unprecedented. The member of the public was taken to hospital. How the gentleman ended up in this predicament has not yet been established.