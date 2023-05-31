VIDEO: Brussels fire-fighters again called to free individual from metro station shutter
It’s happened again. Another member of the public has got stuck in one of the shutters of the Brussels metro and the Brussels fire brigade has had to free him. This time the incident happened at the entrance of the Hallepoort metro station. Last week, the fire brigade was called out to a similar incident at the Saint-Gillis Voorplein metro station.
Brussels fire-fighters were called to the scene at 4.30AM to free a man who had got stuck. The man's leg and hand were trapped between an access hatch of the metro station. A medical team, the police and engineers from the metro also had to be called in.
The emergency services were able to free the man from this rather unusual predicament, but not unprecedented. The member of the public was taken to hospital. How the gentleman ended up in this predicament has not yet been established.