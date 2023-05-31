Central bank urges high-street banks to raise rates for savers

Belgian banks are financially healthy and stable according to fresh research undertaken by Belgium’s central bank, the Nationale Bank. The bank argues that in order to maintain this stability high-street banks shouldn’t wait too long before increasing the interest rate savers receive on their savings accounts now that interest rates for borrowers have shot up. There are worries some savers unhappy with the present yield could take their money elsewhere and experiment with investments that are less sound. Nationale Bank is expected to advise the government to increase the guaranteed minimum interest rate savers receive on deposits on savings accounts by Friday.