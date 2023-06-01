Brussels job-seekers asked if they are willing to act in porn movies

"This is downright scandalous, and for several reasons. Firstly, how far is Actiris going to activate jobseekers?" says Françoise De Smedt, floor leader of the Labour Party group in the Brussels parliament. "This is a government service that should help jobseekers find a decent job. Jobseekers really should not be faced with such proposals. By the way, it's also creating a number of very uncomfortable moments for Actiris advisers!"

Employment mediators like Actiris can impose sanctions on job seekers who refuse or fail to respond to a job offer. "Does this mean that an artist looking for a job who does not agree to act in a pornographic movie can be punished?" wonders lawmaker De Smedt.

Actiris spokesman Romain Adam points to an important nuance: “This is not a proposal, but a question. The questionnaire serves to determine what job-seeking artists and actors are interested in and where they want to work. The questionnaire should give us an insight into that. And there is nothing wrong with that”, Adam believes. "This questionnaire is also used by the Flemish and Walloon employment agencies."

The Labour Party has called for the question to be removed from the questionnaire immediately. "That is a political issue," says the Actiris spokesperson. "If it is decided at the political level that this question should be removed, we will do so. But for the moment, no such decision has been taken."