Driving licence withdrawn more quickly for drunk driving

From 0.5 per mill alcohol in your blood, you are no longer allowed to drive in Belgium. Usually, until now drivers stopped with between 0.5 per mill and 1.5 per mill were fined and banned from driving for three or six hours.

Road safety institute Vias and the Flemish Foundation for Traffic Expertise says the stricter rule is "a step in the right direction". But not everybody is that happy. The association representing parents of children who died on the roads says the measure is signals that up to 1.2 per mill it is still okay.

The three organisations all favour zero tolerance of alcohol at the wheel.