PM De Croo explores potential of geothermal energy with Iceland

A second meeting of the European Political Community is being held in Chisinau (Moldova) today. The organisation groups European countries bar Belarus and the Russian Federation. Heads of state and government of 45 countries have gathered. The community was established following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in an attempt to bring countries together. No joint decisions are expected, but issues like energy and security are under discussion. Pointing to the success of KU Leuven’s IMEC research centre PM De Croo says he is eager to talk with the Romanians about co-operation on semi-conductors, with the Icelanders about the potential for geothermal energy in Wallonia and with the Kosovars about the recent unrest in northern Kosovo.