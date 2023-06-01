Rules on converting combustion engine cars to electric eased

Retrofitting - adapting older equipment so that it meets modern requirements - was already possible, but in the absence of a legal framework, adapted vehicles had to be certified abroad and undergo the Belgian technical inspection. As the ministry puts it, it was a "complicated, lengthy and costly procedure that discouraged the most motivated companies and citizens".

A royal decree providing a legal framework now makes the procedure a lot easier. It stipulates that fuel tanks may be removed and lists several more technical requirements, e.g., the vehicle's power, original dimensions and top technical mass may not change.

The new rules are federal legislation. Belgium’s regions will now also have to publish their own rules putting the federal law into practice. They have promised to do this with haste.