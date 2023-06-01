Students involved in Sanda Dia's death named, YouTube video removed

The Antwerp court of appeal passed sentence on 18 members of the former student fraternity Reuzegom last Friday. The 18 were all actively involved in a hazing ceremony in which a fellow student died. Sanda Dia was a 20-year-old student at Leuven University (KU Leuven). In late 2018 he died after the hazing ritual organised by the now-defunct Reuzegom student fraternity. The 18 defendants were acquitted on charges of administering harmful substances and criminal negligence, but found guilty of accidental killing, degrading treatment and breaches of animal welfare legislation. The court sentenced them to between 200- and 300-hours of community service. They were also issued with 400-euro fines and ordered to pay compensation to the family of the student that lost his life, Sanda Dia.

In the video that Acid - real name Nathan Vandergunst - posted online yesterday, he shared the names, photos and jobs of some members of the Reuzegom fraternity including those of some former members who were not involved in the death. The video has since been removed from the channel by YouTube itself. "After reviewing the video, we removed the content," YouTube says in a written response. The video, meanwhile, is still being eagerly re-uploaded by other users and on other media, including TikTok.

Acid also received a slap on the wrist under YouTube’s code. "We gave the channel a warning for violating our policy on harassment. That policy says that content that targets a person with prolonged or malicious insults based on certain characteristics is strictly prohibited."