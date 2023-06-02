4 residents critically injured in Antwerp flat fire

At around 10:15pm on Thursday evening the fire service were called out to tackle the blaze that was at the rear of the building. The Antwerp Fire Service spokeswoman Marie De Clerck told VRT News that “When firefighters arrived the fire had already spread. There was a lot of smoke and this remained in the vicinity for some time”.

“As there are 14 flats, it was unclear at first how many people were still in the building. Eventually 6 victims were found, 4 of them were taken to hospital in a critical condition. One of them was resuscitated first at the scene. Those that had not been injured were taken by bus to a hotel in Antwerp where they were able to spend the night.

Residents of some nearby houses were also evacuated. They were able return to their homes during the course of the night.

The cause of the fire that broke out at the rear of the building is still being investigated. Almost all of the 14 flats in the block sustained fire, smoke or water damage and are likely to be declared temporarily uninhabitable. The housing association that owns the block will try and find alternative accommodation for the residents.

Those that lived in the block were former homeless people that are given help and guidance from Multiversum, a mental health care group, and the centre for adiction issues Free Clinic.