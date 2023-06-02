A first in Belgium: company convicted for sacking woman that had an abortion

The Labour Court ordered the employer to pay the employee six months' gross wages. The Institute for the Equality of Men and Women was awarded a symbolic 1-euro damages payment. The employer has said that they accept the ruling and will not be lodging an appeal.

In a reaction the Adjunct-Director of the Institute for the Equality of Men and Women Liesbet Stevens told journalists that “This sets a very important precedent because this is the first judgment explicitly confirming that dismissal because of an abortion is discrimination on the basis of gender”.

Ms Stevens added that "It is a clear message from the court that women should not be dismissed due to getting pregnant without wanting to and deciding to terminate a pregnancy early”.