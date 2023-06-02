Extra trains to the coast during the forthcoming weekend
With fine, sunny and even rather warm weather forecast for the weekend, the Belgian rail company NMBS expects an increase in the number of passengers heading for the coast. Extra services are being laid on to help cope with the expected rush to the seaside. A total of 18 additional services (9 in each direction) are being provided.
The extra services will run between Welkenraedt (Liège Province) and Ostend (West Flanders), Leuven (Flemish Brabant) and Ostend, Antwerp and Blankenberge (West Flanders), Hasselt (Limburg Province) and Blankenberge and Charleroi (Hainaut) and Blankenberge.
Trackwork and diversions
On Sunday morning the rail infrastructure management company Infrabel will be carrying out work on the line between Halle (Flemish Brabant and Brussels.
This means that there will be fewer trains between the southwest of the country and Brussels until around 10am. Some services will be diverted and won’t stop in Brussels. NMBS advises passengers to consult its online route planner.