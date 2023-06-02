Proprietors of top restaurant in Antwerp targeted due to son’s membership of infamous student fraternity

The identities of those convicted have not been revealed in the press. Only the nicknames used for them within the student fraternity appeared in the newspapers or were quoted in television and radio reports. This caused consternation among some, including the YouTube influence Acid (photo above). In a video published on his YouTube channel earlier this week Acid named names. As well as making public the real names of those involved in the events that led to Sanda Dia’s death, Acid also gave the name of the restauranteurs’ son. However, their son was not present at the hazing ceremony.

Even before Acid’s video was published the restaurant started receiving dozens of false reservations, negative comments on online fora and calls to boycott the restaurant. The couple has also received phone calls in which their son is accused of being a murderer.

Their lawyer Wim De Colvenaer told VRT News that “My clients have worked hard for 25 years in their restaurant and always received positives reviews until last week. Since sentencing in the Reuzegom case an anonymous Instagram account started calling for a boycott of the restaurant”.

Their son’s name is also mentioned in Acid’s video. This has resulted in a torrent of false reservation and negative reactions. The couple have been forced to disable their restaurant’s online reservation system.